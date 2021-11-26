South Philly baker defeats Bobby Flay on Food Network cooking competition

A South Philadelphia baker defeated one of the most widely known chefs on a popular Food Network cooking competition.

Tova du Plessis, owner of Essen Bakery on East Passyunk Avenue, whipped up a Jewish Apple Cake to takedown star Chef Bobby Flay on Food Network's Beat Bobby Flay.

The episode was filmed over two years ago but only recently aired due to conflicts from the coronavirus pandemic.

du Plessis defeated fellow contestant Holden Jagger in the first round of the show to get the opportunity to square off against Flay.

Judges Damaris Phillips and Duff Goldman - aka The Cake Boss - ruled Plessis Jewish Apple Cake the winner over Flay's dish.

