Southeaster Pennsylvania counties seek vaccine solutions as pause enters day 2

The vaccine scramble is on, after the sudden pause of Johnson & Johnson dose distributions. Many have been waiting for the vaccine for months. Folks in Montgomery County were no different, after the appointments were canceled.

A sign stood for a second day at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lansdale and a far less chaotic scene from what was witnessed 24 hours earlier at a different Montgomery County Johnson & Johnson clinic, where people showing up for appointments were greeted with the same words – CLOSED. So, what happens now?

"For now, we are able to keep all of our clinics open, using all of the Pfizer vaccine that we have," Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Dr. Valerie Arkoosh said.

Dr. Arkoosh says the three county J&J clinics closed Tuesday and Wednesday will be open for appointments Thursday and Friday, but for Pfizer doses instead. That follows federal and state directives to pause the distribution of the J&J shot, out of an abundance of caution after six cases of a rare, but severe type of blood clot.

As for the nearly 4,000 people who had their appointments canceled, the county is moving them to other slots, but they may be two or three weeks away.

"I must have applied for about 40 different things. I haven't been able to get through, so it's a little frustrating," said

Pending what happens with the Johnson & Johnson shot, Bucks County leaders are rescheduling the people who were supposed to get J&J this week, for appointments in two weeks.

In Chester County, there were no canceled appointments, as people were offered Moderna, instead.

Delaware County only had J&J appointments scheduled for this weekend and are offering new appointments for Pfizer or Moderna.

But, county leaders are bracing for an impact next week, if J&J is still paused and if they don’t get a boost in Pfizer or Moderna. Others are concerned about people wanting to get the shot, period.

"I think it is going to turn people away from wanting to get vaccinated," Betty Chrzanawski commented.

"I think there are a lot of people that just won’t get it and I don’t understand that," remarked Lyn Sosna.

