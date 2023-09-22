Expand / Collapse search
Speeding vehicle hits 3 other cars, killing passenger in SW Philadelphia: police

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A passenger in a speeding car has died after the car crashed into three other vehicles in Southwest Philadelphia.

The accident happened Friday evening, at 5 p.m., on the 6800 block of Essington Avenue, according to officials.

The driver was traveling too fast and lost control of the vehicle, hitting three others before coming to a rest.

The passenger, a 31-year-old man, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died.

The accident is under investigation.