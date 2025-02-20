SPS Technologies fire: Firefighters stopped flames from reaching buildings where chemicals were stored

The Brief Air and water samples showed "no detectable contaminants of public concern." Police Chief Patrick Malloy said firefighters "tactically targeted" adjoining buildings where chemicals were stored to prevent flames from spreading. The fire has been placed under control, but firefighters are still jumping on hot spots that remain buried in the rubble.



Firefighters continue to extinguish hot spots still smoldering in the rubble of a massive factory fire and explosion in Abington Township days after it first sparked.

Officials on Wednesday said air and water samples taken from around the township showed "no detectable contaminants of public concern."

A shelter-in-place order and voluntary evacuation notice for those living near the 600,000-sq. foot factory that went up in flames on Monday have been lifted.

Officials believe the investigation and clean-up will take "many weeks" and crews are working to secure the perimeter of the facility to protect the public.

What we know:

A massive fire engulfed the SPS Technologies factory on Highland Road in Abington on Monday night with more than 60 employees inside, officials said.

The factory that produces metal components and fasteners was consumed by flames and thick black smoke as firefighters from 70 nearby companies responded.

Abington Police Chief Patrick Malloy said the majority of the chemicals used at the plant were stored in a building that was not impacted by the fire.

He credited volunteer firefighters who "strategically targeted" the adjoining buildings where most of the chemicals were stored to prevent the flames from spreading.

"The tactical response from our firefighters prevented what could have been a mass casualty incident," Malloy told reporters on Wednesday.

Officials believe it will take weeks to shift through the rubble and clear "still active" scene.

"We can not lose sight of the fact that by the grace of God or a miracle, there was no loss of life or injuries as a result of this explosion and fire," Malloy said.

Air, water deemed safe

Officials have stressed that air and water are safe after sample tests resulted in "no detectable contaminants of public concern."

A shelter-in-place order and a voluntary evacuation notice that were first issued due to air quality concerns were lifted on Wednesday.

"Low levels of chemicals of concern" were detected in the nearby Tookany Creek, but officials have stressed that the creek is not a source of drinking water.

"One thing that I don't want to lose sight of: the air quality and the water is safe," Malloy emphasized on Wednesday.

Still, air and water testing will continue in Abington and nearby communities over the course of the investigation.

What to do if you encounter debris

While the air and water were given the all-clear, officials are cautioning residents not to approach or touch debris that may have landed on their property.

Malloy said residents in neighboring Jenkintown have experienced the debris blown by the Monday night fire.

Authorities have encouraged anyone with debris on their property to call 911 so authorities can come out and safely remove the debris.

For any questions or concerns, SPS Technologies have asked residents to call (215) 572-3326 or email ContactSPS@pccairframe.com

What's next:

Authorities anticipate the investigation and clean-up will last several weeks.

"We regret the significant impact the fire has had on our neighbors, and we will be reaching out to the community in the days and weeks ahead," the company said.

Heavy machinery is being brought in to help sift through the rubble and fencing is being set up around the perimeter of the still active scene.

Residents are still being asked to avoid the area and several road closures near the factory will remain in place.