SS United States burglary: New video released in search for more suspects

Philadelphia police have released new video in hopes of identifying the suspects responsible for the burglary of a historic ship earlier this month.

The SS United States was burglarized on October 2 when several tools and batteries were stolen from the ship docked at Pier 82.

Authorities say the burglary spanned three hours, and caused damage to the ship and its property.

Last week, a 17-year-old suspect turned himself in for the crime. However, more suspects are still being sought.

Surveillance footage shows at least five suspects as they make their way around the ship.

At one point, the suspects can be seen rappelling down the side of the ship.

The SS United States has been in headlines recently as officials finally reached an agreement that will see the ship transformed into the world's largest artifical reef.

The $10 million deal will see the 1,000-foot ocean liner towed from Philadelphia to Destin-Fort Walton Beach, where it would be sunk offshore.

The ship still holds the transatlantic speed record, which it set more than 70 years ago.



