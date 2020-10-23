St. Joseph’s Prep moves virtual for a week following positive COVID-19 tests

article

St. Joseph’s Prep on Thursday suspended in-person instruction for a week after multiple students tested positive for the coronavirus.

The school did not announce how many students were diagnosed with the virus, but said approximately 30 percent of its student and staff are quarantining. All sports and activities through next Friday have also been suspended.

"We consider the health of our school community to be of extreme importance and will be working to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19," the school said. "It is our intention to have in-person learning as often as possible but we must continue to adapt to the challenges created by this pandemic."

Virtual learning will continue to follow the same alternating schedule that has been in place since the start of the academic year. Students in the Crimson Cohort are tentatively scheduled to return to classrooms on Monday, Nov. 2. Students in the Gray Cohort will follow on Nov. 5.

