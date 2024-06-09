Stabbing at Philadelphia prison sends inmate to hospital: police

An inmate was injured after being stabbed nearly 10 times at a prison in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday night.

Police say the 28-year-old sustained one stab wound to the face, four to the back of the head, and two to the back of the neck.

He was transported from Riverside Correctional to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

A weapon was recovered, and the perpetrator is in custody, according to authorities.

Police have yet to say what led to the stabbing, or any further details.

An investigation is underway.