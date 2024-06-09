Stabbing at Philadelphia prison sends inmate to hospital: police
PHILADELPHIA - An inmate was injured after being stabbed nearly 10 times at a prison in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday night.
Police say the 28-year-old sustained one stab wound to the face, four to the back of the head, and two to the back of the neck.
He was transported from Riverside Correctional to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Hatboro, police say
- 4 men sought in retail theft of specialty toy guns: officials
- Minor crash becomes major accident on Schuylkill, leaving 2 women fighting for their lives: PSP
A weapon was recovered, and the perpetrator is in custody, according to authorities.
Police have yet to say what led to the stabbing, or any further details.
An investigation is underway.