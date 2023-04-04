State police: Repeat offender wanted for numerous indecent assaults around Lehigh County arrested

A man in custody for a string of indecent assaults has also been charged for possessing child sexual abuse materials.

Ogonna Chuwudaalu Ofoma, 30, is accused of at least eight indecent assaults in retail and grocery stores throughout Lehigh County.

Pennsylvania State Police say multiple victims, including one under the age of 16, have been uncovered in several municipalities.

MORE HEADLINES:

Two of the incidents were reported in Lower Macungie Township; one at a Walmart in December 2022 and one at a Target in February this year.

An investigation also led troopers to find child sexual abuse materials on the suspect's phone.

Ofoma is charged with child pornography and 8 counts of indecent assault.