State Police seeking information in deadly shooting, crash on I-95 in Delaware County

Pennsylvania State Police on Friday asked the public for information about a deadly shooting and crash that happened last week on I-95.

Investigators say last Friday night Joshua Waltz struck debris on I-95 near Ridley Township, and pulled his disabled car onto the shoulder on the 476 on ramp.

Shortly before Waltz car became disabled, investigators believe Clinton Martin was driving home from work when his car was hit by gunfire from another vehicle.

Waltz was standing near the rear of his car when investigators say the wounded Martin hit a concrete barrier on the right side of the highway, then struck Waltz.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to police. It's unknown what caused the deadly shooting that lead to the fatal crash.

Martin's family joined Pennsylvania State Police on Friday, calling Martin a "lovable guy" who worked his way up to a manager position at Dollar Tree.

"We are heartbroken, we are still piecing together that our son is not coming home," Martin's mother told reporters.

State Police are offering a $4,000 reward to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest.