2 charged after $12k heist from Upper Dublin LuLuLemon, high-speed chase: police

A duo from Philadelphia were arrested Tuesday after police say they stole thousands from a Lululemon and crashed their getaway car while running from police.

Karimah Choice and Randolph McCray were arrested after police say they stole $12,000 in merchandise from the Lululemon on Market Street in Upper Dublin.

Officers were called to the store for reports of a robbery in progress, and saw Choice and McCray loading two large trash bags full of merchandise into their car.

When officers tried to stop their vehicle from leaving the parking lot, investigators say they drove onto the sidewalk where multiple pedestrians were walking.

No one was struck by the fleeing vehicle, according to police.

Police say during high speed chase, the duo's vehicle drove onto the wrong side of Dreshertown Road and struck a responding police vehicle which disabled their car.

Choice, police say, tried unsuccessfully to carjack a passing vehicle before she was placed in custody. McCray was arrested a short distance away from the crash scene.

Police recovered the stolen merchandise from inside the car and returned it to the Lululemon store. Two officers sustained minor injuries during the crash and arrests.

Investigators say Choice and McCray face several charges, including organized retail theft, and additional charges from two previous LuLuLemon thefts.