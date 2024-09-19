Woman 'brutally attacked' while folding clothes in Abington laundromat: police

article

Police in Abington are searching for a man who they say "brutally attacked" a woman inside a laundromat on Wednesday.

Investigators said the man, who is believed to be homeless, entered a laundromat in the Roslyn section and attacked the woman as she was folding clothes.

The victim was punched in the face several times, according to police, resulting in lacerations, swelling and fractured bones.

Police said the victim – who does not know her attacker – needed to be taken by ambulance to a local hospital due to the severity of her injuries.

The Abington Police Department shared a surveillance photo of the suspect just before the violent assault wearing a mask with a brown zip-up hoodie and dark pants.

"Officers are on high alert, but the Abington Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying or locating this suspect," police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.