Memorial plaque dedicated to Philadelphia officer killed in 1992 robbery missing: police

Investigators are searching for a missing plaque dedicated to a fallen Philadelphia officer who was shot to death during an armed robbery over 30 years ago.

Police say the sidewalk plaque dedicated to Officer Charles Knox was "removed without authorization" from the 2000 block of Broad Street at an unknown time.

A Philadelphia police officer first noticed the missing plaque Tuesday and was later told that there were no plans to have it removed or otherwise taken.

Investigators say dirt and debris left where the plaque was removed suggests it may have been missing for an extended period of time.

The Fraternal Order of Police has offered a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case of the missing plaque.

"I’m saddened and angered that someone would allegedly steal a missing memorial plaque dedicated to one of our beloved heroes," an FOP statement read in part.

Officer Knox was shot to death in 1992 during an armed robbery at a Roy Rogers fast food restaurant on the 1400 block of Snyder Avenue.

Investigators say while Officer Knox was involved in a struggle with one armed suspect, a second emerged from an office and shot him under the vest.

While Officer Knox laid on the ground, the suspect fatally shot him in the cheek. Both suspects were later arrested and given life sentences.

"The Philadelphia Police Department is committed to preserving the memory of our fallen officers," Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel said. "We are taking this matter very seriously and are asking anyone with information to please come forward."