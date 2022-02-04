Stray bullet narrowly misses Widener University student doing homework in bedroom

A local college student narrowly escaped tragedy when a stray bullet tore through a window while he was doing homework and missed his head by inches.

Matthew Kennedy, a Sophomore student at Widener University in Chester County, said he was sitting at his desk solving physics equations when he heard a pop and smelled smoke.

Kennedy, 20, said he threw himself on the ground and immediately called his uncle who lives nearby.

Police responded to Kennedy's off-campus residence and found a bullet in his roommate's bedroom wall.

The Chester Police Department said they responded to a report of shots fired In the neighborhood roughly an hour before the stray bullet tore through Kennedy’s home.

They’re not sure if the two incidents are related and still do not know where the bullet originated.

"I’m just happy to be alive," Kennedy said. "You really cherish life once that happens, and it makes you remember that tomorrow isn’t promised."

In a statement, Widener University said it reached out to Kennedy to offer support services and on-campus living options.

