Student hit by vehicle while getting on school bus in South Jersey: police

A young girl was on her way to school when police say she was seriously injured during a crash in Gloucester Township.

The 15-year-old was struck by a vehicle as she crossed Hickstown Road to get on her school bus around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the striking vehicle didn't stop for the bus, which was completely stopped with red warning lights and "STOP" bar activated.

However, the driver did stop at the scene.

The girl, a student of the Camden County Technical School Gloucester Township Campus, was seriously injured.

Officials have yet to release further details on her condition.

Hickstown Road was shut down for two and half hours, but has since been reopened.