Suburban Philadelphia voters surge with enthusiasm to oust Trump

Voters in Philadelphia’s suburbs hurled perhaps their biggest rebuke yet this month to President Donald Trump and the Republican Party overall.

The four Pennsylvania counties hugging Philadelphia provided a decisive margin for former Vice President Joe Biden and lifted him to the presidency.

Voters there overwhelmed Trump’s strong performances in many Republican counties.

Turnout by Democrats in suburban Philadelphia was high, but Biden’s margins were impossible without help from Republicans.

One of them was Janice Reed. The Bucks County resident voted for Trump in 2016. But she rejects Trump's handling of the coronavirus and voted for Biden. She says Biden is "not nuts.”

