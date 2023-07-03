Surveillance catches 2 men steal bag of cash from West Philadelphia gas station; flee in car

Philadelphia police have released video in the search for two masked suspects they say stole money from a gas station during an armed robbery last month.

Both men are seen running from their vehicle into the Amera Gas Station on West Girard Avenue on June 22.

They quickly grab a bag of cash from a counter in the employee only area of the store, run back to their car, then drive off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the suspected vehicle is a white Volkswagen CC with stolen PA tag KYL-4686 and New York state inspection stickers.