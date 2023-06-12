Suspect broke into auto shop with rock, stole from candy shop hours later in Bucks County: police

article

Police are looking for a man they say carried out at least two crimes in different sections of Bucks County in the span of just a few hours.

A broken window was found when police responded to an alarm at Meineke Mufflers on Easton Road in Plumstead Township earlier this month.

Police say the suspect threw a landscape rock through the window before rummaging around the shop. It is unclear what, if anything, was stolen.

He was gone before police arrived, but was spotted loitering around surrounding shopping centers minutes before the burglary.

The same suspect is also being sought for theft and criminal mischief at a candy shop on State Street in Doylestown just three hours later.

Police did not release details for that theft, however, a pride flag was stolen from Evolution Candy Shop on East State Street by a male suspect on June 3.

Anyone with information, and businesses with surveillance footage, are asked to contact police.