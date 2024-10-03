Suspect charged with raping young girl during Philadelphia burglary

article

A man is in police custody weeks after disturbing crimes involving a 9-year-old girl unfolded inside a Philadelphia home.

Tyreek Collier, aka Tyreek Jackson, is charged with burglary, rape, indecent assault and statutory sexual assault.

Police say the 28-year-old suspect sexually assaulted the girl after burglarizing a home on the 3000 block of Cottman Avenue on September 18.

The 9-year-old was sleeping next to another child in the family, according to the Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit.

After the assault, Collier was also caught on camera trying to enter other homes in the area.

He was arrested and charged by Philadelphia police on Wednesday.