Suspect sought in April homicide where man was found shot in the head in burned car, Philadelphia police say

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in connection with an April homicide in North Philadelphia.

Officials began investigating the suspicious death of a man on the morning of April 18 after police and fire responded to a car fire on the 2400 block of Wendle Street.

After extinguishing the fire's flames, first responders found a body in the driver's seat, leaning into the passenger seat, authorities say.

Authorities say they later learned the victim was shot in the back of the head.

Police released surveillance video as part of the investigation, revealing their search for a suspect and a car believed to be involved in the deadly shooting.

Investigators are searching for a man with an afro who was wearing a white t-shirt and Nike sweatpants, according to police.

Officials say after the victim's car was set on fire, the suspect could be seen taking off a black sweatshirt and discarding it.

Authorities say they are also searching for a Blue Chrysler Town and Country Minivan with a sunroof and rack with possible damage to the left rear bumper.

Surveillance video revealed the suspect was a passenger in the vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.