Suspects smash window of Philadelphia bar, steal electric scooter: police

Authorities are looking for two men who they say smashed through the window of a Philadelphia bar and steal an electric scooter.

Police shared video of the smash and grab theft at the Globar on the 200 block of South 13th Street in the early morning hours of June 5.

A man dressed in an orange hooded sweatshirt is seen walking past the closed business and looking into the windows, before walking away.

The man returns a short time later with another person dressed in dark clothes who uses what appears to be a rock to smash through a window.

The suspect in the orange hoodie then climbs through the shattered window and grabs an electric scooter from inside the business and leaves.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the incident should contact the Philadelphia Police Department.