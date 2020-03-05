Sussex County resident tests negative for coronavirus

Health officials Thursday in Delaware announced that a Sussex County patient has tested negative for coronavirus.

The patient, whose gender was not released, is the ninth Delaware resident to test negative for the novel virus.

Health officials say there are currrently no patients being monitored for COVID-19 in the state.

RELATED

Philadelphia patient tests negative for COVID-19 coronavirus, new patient undergoing tests

Officials: 2 University of Delaware students screened for possible coronavirus

Advertisement

U.S. virus death toll rises to 11 with California victim

Delaware health officials clear third resident of coronavirus

Health officials clear Delaware patient evaluated for possible case of coronavirus

The state's health department says they continue to monitor 16 travelers arriving in the United States from counties with a travel alert of Level 2 or higher.

On Wednesday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced a Bergen County man became the state's first patient to test positive for coronavirus.

“Any case of novel coronavirus in our state is concerning, however most New Jersey residents are at very low risk of contracting COVID-19,” Judith Persichilli, New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner.

Meanwhile, health officials in Pennsylvania cleared a Philadelphia patient of COVID-19 and are evaluating another resident.

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 11 on Wednesday with a victim succumbing in California — the nation's first reported fatality outside Washington state.

At this writing, there are reportedly over 150 cases of suspected coronavirus in the United States.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP