Sweet video: Teacher proposed to girlfriend live on FOX 29's 'The ClassH-Room'

The answer is - yes!

Zac, a teacher at Alder Avenue Middle School in Atlantic County, appeared on FOX 29's "The ClassH-Room" with his students Wednesday night.

When it came time to introduce himself, he took the opportunity to pop a very important question.

"Hi I'm Zac Czikowsky. I teach 7th grade English. The kids call Mr. C. Eliza Rose Hunt, will you marry me?"

Video captured the adorable moment Eliza got the surprise of a lifetime, as Zac got down on one knee.

"What? Is this real?" Eliza asked before answering, "Yes!"

The newly engaged couple joined Good Day Philadelphia the morning after the proposal to spill all the details.

Zac said the show was taped on Valentine's Day, so he, and his students, had to keep the proposal secret for several weeks!

"They were sworn to secrecy!"

Eliza says she was completely shocked as she sat on the couch for a watch party that night.

"I thought we were celebrating Zac, turns out we were celebrating me!" she said.

Congrats Zac and Eliza!