Target cancels new Philadelphia location in University City

Philadelphia students and residents alike may be disappointed to hear the latest Target news.

It turns out plans to build a brand-new location in University City have been canceled, despite construction and signs in the area.

The store was set to open near Penn's campus as part of The Mason on Chestnut apartment complex on 37th and Chestnut streets.

Target has yet to release a reason for the cancelation. It is also unknown what will now occupy the space instead.

The news comes after Target shut down one of its Philadelphia location in Center City earlier this year.