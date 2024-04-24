Target shopliftings: Over $8,200 in beauty products stolen in Wilmington crime spree

article

One man was arrested for amassing thousands of dollars in stolen beauty products during a nearly month-long Target shoplifting spree.

Delaware State Police say 40-year-old Bryan Gray targeted a Target in Wilmington on five different occasions.

From March 25 to April 19, Gray is accused of stealing skincare and cosmetic products worth more than $8,200.

He was arrested on Monday when a Target employee told police that he was in the store, attempting to shoplift more items.

Several unpaid cosmetic products were found hidden in his pants, according to police.

Gray is now charged with several shoplifting offenses, including two felonies.