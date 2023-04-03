Teachers needed! $10,000 signing bonus being offered in search for teachers in Camden
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. - A New Jersey school district is in need of more teachers, and they are ready to sweeten the deal with some extra cash!
The Camden City School District is offering a $10,000 signing bonus for hard-to-fill positions across its schools.
There are currently 49 open teaching positions for several highest-need subjects areas, including special needs, Spanish, English as a second language, math and science.
And the district is ready to hire now, for this school year and next.
"We are in dire need of finding qualified candidates," said Latika Robinson, senior manager of teacher recruitment for the district.
Robinson says the signing bonus requires a 2-year commitment, and will be paid in installments: $2,000 in the first 30 days, $4,000 after 180 days and the final $4,000 after the second year.
For more information about the bonus, and how to apply, visit the Camden City School District website.