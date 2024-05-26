Teen boy stabbed on Ocean City boardwalk during Memorial Day weekend: police

Memorial Day weekend down the shore took a violent turn when police say a 15-year-old boy became the victim of a stabbing.

Police say the stabbing stemmed from a fight that erupted on the 1000 block of the boardwalk around 9 p.m. Saturday.

A male suspect stabbed the 15-year-old boy, according to authorities.

The teen was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

No further details about the suspect have been released.

Video posted online appears to show crowds of people running and screaming as they flee the boardwalk.

An investigation is underway, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.