Teen dies after being shot 8 times at gas station in West Philadelphia, police say

Police say a teenager was shot to death in broad daylight at a West Philadelphia gas station on Sunday.

The 19-year-old victim was reportedly shot in the parking lot of the Global Gas Station on the 4600 block of Lancaster Avenue around 1:40 p.m.

He suffered at least eight gunshots wounds, all to the left side of his body, according to police.

He was transported to a local hospital by police, where he was pronounced dead.

No word from police on suspects or motive at this time.