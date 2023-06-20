Arsonist wanted for setting Center City fire, damaging theater building: police

article

A man police say set a fire that spread on a Center City street last month is being sought for arson.

The fire ignited on the 300 block of North Broad Street on May 13, then spread to a commercial theater company nearby.

The building suffered significant damage, according to authorities.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say they are seeking a man, age 30-35, in connection with the fire.

He was spotted on surveillance footage with a beard and multiple tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.