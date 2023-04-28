$20K reward offered in Oct. 2022 robbery, homicide of 76-year-old man in East Mount Airy

article

The Philadelphia Police Homicide Division is seeking information in an October 2022 robbery and beating death of a 76-year-old man in East Mount Airy.

Officials say 76-year-old Eric Holmes was near Sharpnack and Ross streets October 17, 2022, about two in the afternoon. Holmes had an electric scooter at the time of the incident.

The suspect or suspects robbed Holmes and proceeded to beat him. The suspect or suspects stole the scooter, as well as a bag in his possession and his wallet, according to authorities.

Holmes died from his injuries on December 6, 2022.

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this crime.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or a possible suspect or suspects is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or 3335 and ask for Detective Tolliver, #9056 or Detective Harkins, #787. Additionally, Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.