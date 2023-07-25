Teen critical after friend 'accidentally' shoots him 3 times at home: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting involving two teenage friends inside a Southwest Philadelphia home is believed to be an accident, according to police.
Officers responded to the 6300 block of Reedland Street to find a 17-year-old struck three times in the leg Monday night.
He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police say the shots were fired by the teen's 17-year-old friend, who stayed on the scene and was taken to police headquarters.
It is believed that shooting occurred by accident, according to authorities at the scene. No charges have been announced at this time.
One spent shell casing was found in the basement, and a gun was recovered in the backyard. It is unclear how the teen got the gun, and what led to the shooting.