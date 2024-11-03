Teen killed, another injured after fight erupts into shooting at Chester park: police

A large fight at a local park came to a tragic end when police say an 18-year-old was shot dead Friday evening.

Officers arrived to find the fight breaking out in Memorial Park on 7th Street in Chester, before gunfire erupted from the crowd.

One victim, identified as 18-year-old Montera Wilson, was struck in the back and rushed to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

MORE HEADLINES:

A second victim, a 17-year-old male, sustained a shot to the leg. He was said to be in stable condition.

Chester police are asking witnesses to come forward as they investigate.

"With the time of the incident and location, I know there were several people in the area that witnessed this homicide."