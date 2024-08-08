Philadelphia shootings: 4 killed, 2 others injured in less than 24 hours

A violent 24 hours in Philadelphia left four people dead as six different shootings erupted throughout the city.

The first killing happened in broad daylight on the 1100 block of West Girard Avenue just after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Six shots were fired, one of them fatally hitting a 32-year-old man.

Three more homicides unfolded several hours later on Wednesday.

One was a shooting on Roosevelt Boulevard that claimed the life of a man found in his car with a gunshot wound to his chest after a crash.

Less than 30 minutes later, a 25-year-old man was fatally shot in the back on the 1400 block of North 54th Street.

A 19-year-old man was the victim of the day's final homicide, which took place at Park Avenue and Rush Street around 9:40 p.m.

Another 19-year-old, this time a female, was also shot late Wednesday night on the 1400 block of Blavis Street.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, and is said to be in stable condition.

Thursday began with shooting overnight that struck a 44-year-old man in the knee. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in any of these shootings as police continue to investigate, and ask anyone with information to contact them.