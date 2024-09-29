3 armed robbery suspects in bulletproof vests barricade in Philly shop as owner injured: police

Philadelphia police are still on the lookout for three suspects after a robbery escalated into a barricade situation that left two people injured late Saturday night.

Officers arrived to find three armed men wearing masks and bulletproof vests fleeing the Philly Stop Shop on the 2900 block of North 5th Street around 11:30 p.m.

Police pursued one man, while the other two retreated back into the store.

A barricade was declared for about two hours before SWAT cleared the property, finding none of the suspects inside.

No arrests have been made, but a gun was recovered and the suspects' vehicle has been towed by authorities.

Police say the store owner, a 47-year-old man, along with a 37-year-old woman were injured during the incident. They were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.