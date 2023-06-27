Teenager hospitalized after being shot in West Philadelphia

article

One person is in stable condition after a shooting Monday night in West Philadelphia’s Haddington section according to officials.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North Horton Street at 10:30 p.m. for a report of a male shot on the highway.

The 17-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right foot, police say. He was transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was placed in stable condition.

Philadelphia Police describe the suspects as two males.

Investigators say the scene is being held, and no weapons have been recovered or arrests made at this time.

An investigation is ongoing with the department’s Shooting Investigation Group.