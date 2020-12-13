Temperatures plummet after nor’easter drops snow, sleet, rain on region

A powerful nor'easter slammed the region Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning bringing sleet, rain, and the most significant snow most of the area has seen in years.

The National Weather Service canceled winter storm warnings early Thursday as the storm moved out of the area, leaving scattered flurries and bitter cold temperatures behind.

Wind chills are expected to stay in the 20s Thursday despite plenty of sunshine and a high temperature of 35 degrees.

Those freezing temperatures could create some problems on the roadways as wet surfaces freeze over during the day and into the evening.

The nor'easter first made its presence felt in Pennsylvania shortly after noon on Wednesday as the first flakes started to fall.

Areas to the north and west saw mostly snow through the duration of the storm, while Philadelphia and other parts of the I-95 corridor saw an early evening changeover to sleet and even some rain further south.

Snow totals ended up right about where they were forecasted for most of the area. East Stroudsburg has so far led the way in Pennsylvania with its 15 inches of snow, while areas like Emmaus and the Lehigh Valley International Airport saw about a foot.

Further south, West Caln Township saw nearly 8 inches, while Chadds Ford and Philadelphia saw just over 6 inches.

Chesterfield, New Jersey saw significant snow as well, measuring 6.5 inches Thursday morning, with Riverton also breaking the 6 inch mark. Hamilton and Florence both saw 4 inches or more while Mount Laurel ended up with 5.4 inches.

Despite seeing some more rain and warmer temperatures during the course of the storm, some parts of Delaware still managed to record more than 5 inches of snow. North Talleyville reported 5.7 inches, while Wilmington reported 5.5 inches.

Newark, Delaware wound up with about 3 inches of snow.

The storm also brought gusty winds of up to 30-40 mph, which along with icing increased the risk of power outages.

Motorists are asked to use caution out on the roadways into Thursday as cleanup continues.

