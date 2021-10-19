Temple police warn of a man inappropriately touching women on campus while riding scooter

Temple police on Tuesday issued a warning about a man accused of inappropriately touching women on campus while riding an electric scooter.

Police say the suspect is an African-American man between 20-30-years-old who was last seen wearing dark clothes, a mask and boots.

Temple police said walking escorts are available seven days a week from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. by calling 215-777-WALK from a campus phone, or 215-777-9255 from a cell phone.

Anyone fearing for their safety should call 911 or call Temple Police at 215-204-1234 (1-1234 from a campus phone).

