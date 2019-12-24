Termini Bros using Christmas Eve tradition to help explosion victims

Termini Brothers Bakery is asking for help this holiday season.

The South Philadelphia staple is holding a fundraiser Christmas Eve to help families affected by last week's deadly gas explosion on South 8th Street.

"The holidays are about giving," the bakery posted on Facebook. "And this year it is even more important to us."

Donation jars will be set up at all retail locations as the bakery serves up cannolis, cookies and cakes for its annual Christmas Eve tradition. Those who make a $20 donation will receive free Termini apparel.

All proceeds will be sent to the Passyunk Square Civic Association to distribute to the affected families.

Anyone interested in donating, but can't make it to Termini's, can do so here.

