Philadelphia schools hit 'terrible milestone' of 100 students shot this school year

Gun violence knows no age when it comes to its victims. A harsh reality schools across the nation face daily, and Philadelphia is no exception.

With about two months left in the school year, the Philadelphia School District says 100 of its students are now part of those victims, with 20 of them paying the ultimate price.

"Unfortunately, we have reached a terrible milestone when reflecting on the lives of our children attending classes at the School District of Philadelphia," the district said. "One hundred students have been shot, 20 of them killed since the school year began."

RELATED COVERAGE: 'It's a crisis': Nearly 100 Philadelphia students shot, 18 killed so far this school year, district says

At least two of the shootings unfolded near the district's schools: an ambush shooting at a football scrimmage that left five teens shot, one fatally; and a 15-year-old shot while walking to school.

More recently, another 15-year-old student was gunned down and killed on his way to Simon Gratz High School in Nicetown, devastating his family and school community.

The school's CEO told Good Day Philadelphia earlier this month he sees that his students are scared as gun violence continues to rise across the city.

"That trauma lasts," said Scott Gordon, CEO of Mastery Simon Gratz High School. "Students are afraid to take the subway; afraid to take the bus;, worried about when they leave school. It’s a crisis."



