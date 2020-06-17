"The Lost Boys of Bucks County" true crime special to air Monday

article

Next week, the true-crime channel Investigation Discovery will air The Lost Boys of Bucks County, a two-hour special on the 2017 murders of Jimi Patrick, Dean Finocchiaro, Mark Sturgis and Tom Meo on a farm on Solebury Township.

The documentary will air at 9 p.m. on Monday, June 22.

The program, announced last year, takes a look at the investigation that began with separate missing-person reports and focuses on the four young men and the stories from each of their families and different members of law enforcement that worked on the case.

Cosmo DiNardo and his cousin, Sean Kratz, are currently serving life terms in the murders. The bodies of the four victims were discovered buried on the farm that was owned by DiNardo’s family.

The show deals with their crimes, but producers say most of the time will be spent on their victims and their families rather than the killers themselves.

The story will also focus on the investigation by Megan Freer, a Middletown police officer who was awarded with the Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Policing in 2018 for her work on the case.

Investigation Discovery has previously described the program as unraveling "the shocking serial murders that set ablaze a small community and rocked it to its core."

"In a gripping limited true-crime special produced by Story House Productions, The Lost Boys of Bucks County unravels the shocking serial murders that set ablaze a small community and rocked it to its core. Over the course of two days in July 2017, five young men go missing in an idyllic, sleepy suburb of Philadelphia. Blue blood born-and-bred Megan Freer is new to the force, but what she lacks in experience she makes up for in instinct and not only a connection to the area, but also to the families of some of the lost boys that further fuels her passion for justice. In the face of great evil, Freer is thrust into a dark and twisted path, forced to follow her intuition to put together the pieces hiding in plain sight that bring a brutal serial killer to justice."

