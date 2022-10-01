'They need help': Local animal shelter asks for donations for animals in need after Hurricane Ian

Local animal shelters are doing everything they can to assist furry friends in Florida after Hurricane Ian and they are seeking help.

"I reached out to shelters in south Florida and somebody called me back instantly. Her voice was cracking. They need help, they’re running out of food!" owner of Town and Country Pet Care Center Liz Carpino said.

Each day, a clearer picture of just how much devastation Hurricane Ian left behind in many parts of southwestern Florida and help, in the form of Red Cross workers and other aid is being rushed in to those in need.

Another crisis less known that is playing out simultaneously is the large number of dogs separated from their owners.

Liz Carpino is the owner of Town and Country Pet Care Center in Langhorne. Along with her best friend, Marianne Maier, they’ve decided to step up and help out animals in need and, in the process, they found an even greater need.

"They have enough housing for the dogs they rescued. They’re just trying to find their owners. It started off with donations and getting food, then it turned into – I found an elementary school in Sarasota where there’s 100 families sleeping on concrete with nothing," Carpino explained.

They need donations, food for dogs and cats and blankets for families.

"We need bedding. That’s huge. These people have no pillows or blankets," Carpino went on. "I was also told by the shelter that they’re running out of cat food first, so that’s what they need most. Bedding and bowls."

They plan on leaving Monday and encourage anyone who would like to help to reach out over the weekend before they leave. Anyone wishing to help can do so by taking donations directly to the pet care center at 393 Langhorne Avenue, Langhorne, PA. 19053. The shelter can be reached at 215-770-2788 or by email info@townandcountrypetcarecenter.com.