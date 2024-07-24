Expand / Collapse search

Thieves walk out of Bensalem Kohl's with armfuls of stolen items: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  July 24, 2024 10:39am EDT
BENSALEM, Pa. - Another brazen theft was caught on camera last week at a Kohl's in Bensalem that has often been the target of local criminals.

This time, police say two men stole $2,500 worth of women's apparel and beauty products from the store on Street Road.

Surveillance footage captured both suspects as they left the store, openly carrying the stolen items in their arms.

This is the same Kohl's that was burglarized at least five times in three months earlier this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.