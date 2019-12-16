Tobias Harris makes surprise visit to Bethune Elementary School

Staff and students at Bethune Elementary School received quite a surprise Monday morning.

Tobias Harris, a forward for the Philadelphia 76ers, made a surprise visit to the Bethune Elementary School in North Philadelphia.

Alongside the School District of Philadelphia's Superintendent Dr. William Hite, Harris addressed the minority male educators. According to the school, "black and brown male educators" make up 43 percent of the school's teaching population.

During the event, Harris and Dr. Hite also read to kindergarten students.

Harris, who personally thanked each teacher, also gave them gifts and invited faculty to attend a Sixers game.

Tobias Harris agreed to a five-year, $180 million contract with the Sixers earlier this year.

