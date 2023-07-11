Tow trucks used in attempt to steal ATMs from bank in South Philadelphia: police

article

Suspects pulled out all the stops for an ATM theft in South Philadelphia, but were still unsuccessful!

Police say the thieves hooked up two tow trucks to the ATMS outside TD Bank at Oregon Avenue and South 5th Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Damage was caused to the ATMs and bank, but police say nothing was stolen.

A description of the trucks or suspects has yet to be released.