Tow trucks used in attempt to steal ATMs from bank in South Philadelphia: police
article
PHILADELPHIA - Suspects pulled out all the stops for an ATM theft in South Philadelphia, but were still unsuccessful!
Police say the thieves hooked up two tow trucks to the ATMS outside TD Bank at Oregon Avenue and South 5th Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Car found, driver sought after officer dragged 200 feet during Philly traffic stop: police sources
- Philadelphia fugitives: 8 suspects sought in homicides across Northeast Philadelphia
- Stretch of Route 202 closed due to sinkhole, water main break: Officials
Damage was caused to the ATMs and bank, but police say nothing was stolen.
A description of the trucks or suspects has yet to be released.