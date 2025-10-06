Skippack Township supervisor charged with child sex assault after recent arrest for solicitation of minor

The Brief Nicholas Fountain, 38, is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile between the ages of 9-16. Fountain, a Skippack Township supervisor, was previously accused of having an innapropriate conversation with an undercover police officer posing as a 14-year-old boy. Fountain is a father of three who runs two daycares with his family.



A Skippack Township official who was recently accused of soliciting a teenage boy online is now facing new disturbing allegations.

What we know:

Nicholas Fountain, 38, was charged Sunday with multiple crimes, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, and indecent assault without consent.

Investigators say the victim came forward in late September and accused Fountain of years of sexual abuse when the victim was between the ages of 9-16.

The alleged abuse, according to prosecutors, began as inappropriate touching and escalated to more disturbing allegations.

Fountain, a father of three who runs two daycares with his family, was denied bail during his arraignment on Sunday.

The backstory:

Fountain was recently accused of engaging in a sexually explicit conversation online with an undercover cop posing as a 14-year-old boy named Nate.

Court documents allege Fountain also sent explicit photos of himself and requested "Nate" send ones too.

According to charging documents, a detective sergeant from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland conducted this proactive undercover investigation for solicitation of sex and sex acts from minors online.

The Detective Sergeant said he reviewed multiple Reddit posts and comments on posts made by Fountain under the username "pro_busy_87" within the days before engaging with him directly.

The court document said, "These posts all encompassed sexual content and all revolved around sex acts or looking for sex acts between older men/daddies and younger boys."

He faces two charges for sexual solicitation of a minor and for soliciting a minor to engage as a subject in the production of child pornography.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the Skippack Township Board of Supervisors said they were "shocked" to hear of the allegations made against Fountain.

"We don’t know many details right now and are seeking to learn more from law enforcement. The details we do have, however, are deeply disturbing," they said.

The board called on Fountain to resign if the allegations are confirmed.