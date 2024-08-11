Expand / Collapse search

Triple shooting erupts overnight in Nicetown neighborhood

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  August 11, 2024 3:45pm EDT
Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left three men hospitalized early Sunday morning.

Officers arrived to find a 38-year-old man shot in the leg on the 4200 block of West Germantown Avenue around 2 a.m.

He was transported to a local hospital, where two more victims arrived by private vehicle.

Police say a 30-year-old was shot in the bicep, while a 19-year-old was shot in the leg. 

All three men are said to be in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, a motive is still unknown at this time.