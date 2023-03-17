Triple shooting on Frankford street injures 2, leaves 1 man dead: police

article

Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting that erupted on the streets of Philadelphia late Thursday night.

According to officials, the shooting occurred on the 5100 block of Leiper Street at 11 p.m.

Authorities say responding officers found three gunshot victims on the street.

A 27-year-old man, identified as Tsiahjard Richards, was shot multiple times in the stomach, back, torso and buttocks, police say. He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where he died a few minutes later, authorities say.

Two other victims, a 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, were shot and transported to Temple University Hospital, where they were placed in stable condition, per police.

According to officials, the scene was held and no arrests have been made.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating the case, police say.