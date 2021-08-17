Parents located after two children found wandering in Burlington city
article
Police in Burlington City have located the parents of two missing children found wandering alone.
According to police, the two young boys were found in the area of 1100 Columbus Road.
Please contact the police department if you know of anyone missing their young children!
You can contact the police department at 609-386-3300.
