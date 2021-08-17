Expand / Collapse search

Parents located after two children found wandering in Burlington city

Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Police in Burlington City have located the parents of two missing children found wandering alone. 

According to police, the two young boys were found in the area of 1100 Columbus Road.

Please contact the police department if you know of anyone missing their young children! 

You can contact the police department at 609-386-3300.

