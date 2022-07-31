Two shootings 15 minutes apart leave three men in critical condition, Philadelphia police say

article

Three men are in critical condition after two separate shootings in Philadelphia Sunday evening.

Police say a double shooting erupted on the 800 block of Brill Street around 5:15 p.m. Two men, both 37 years old, were shot multiple times and placed in critical condition at a local hospital.

One victim suffered shots to the chest, back and leg; while the other was shot in the leg and neck.

Just 15 minutes later, police responded to another shooting on the 3900 block of Priscilla Street, where a 29-year-old man was shot three times.

He was placed in critical condition after suffering gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.

No arrest has been made in either shooting, and no weapons recovered.