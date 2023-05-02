'Unexpected guest': Alligator found in Lehigh County wastewater shocks workers

Pennsylvania crews got a glimpse of Floridian life when they made a startling discovery inside a wastewater plant in Lehigh County.

A small American alligator survived the journey into the Kline's Island Wastewater Treatment Plant last week, the Lehigh County Authority said in a Facebook post.

The "grinning critter" was found riding up a climber screen with other solids.

A manager says he hasn't seen an alligator at the plant in the 24 years he's worked for the Lehigh County Authority.

The gator was picked up by the Pocono Wildlife, and is said to be doing well.

This latest alligator discovery comes just weeks after an 8-foot gator was removed from a Philadelphia home.