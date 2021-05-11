University City shooting leaves 18-year-old in critical conditition

A Philadelphia teen is in critical condition after police say he was shot multiple times Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred on the unit block of North 40th Street shortly before 11 a.m.

Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Black male, was shot twice in the leg, twice in the arm, and once in the chest, thigh, and stomach.

The victim was taken to Presbyterian Hospital in a private vehicle and placed in critical condition.

Police say no arrest has been made and a gun was recovered from the victim following the shooting.

___

RELATED COVERAGE:

Philadelphia expected to unveil updated reopening plans Tuesday

Man found shot, killed in stolen SUV in Kingsessing

Shootings leave 3 dead, 5 wounded in Philadelphia Monday

MLK Drive to reopen to traffic in August

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter