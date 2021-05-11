University City shooting leaves 18-year-old in critical conditition
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia teen is in critical condition after police say he was shot multiple times Tuesday morning.
The shooting occurred on the unit block of North 40th Street shortly before 11 a.m.
Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Black male, was shot twice in the leg, twice in the arm, and once in the chest, thigh, and stomach.
The victim was taken to Presbyterian Hospital in a private vehicle and placed in critical condition.
Police say no arrest has been made and a gun was recovered from the victim following the shooting.
